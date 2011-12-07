Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded Carborundum Universal to 'reduce' from 'add' and cut the target price to 155 rupees from 188 rupees citing risk-reward not being in favour on back of lower margins, and increasing contribution of commodity business. "Commodity EM (emerging market) business has accounted for 32 (percent) of incremental earnings at the PBIT (profit before interest and tax) level in 1HFY12, which deserves lower earning multiples," said Kotak in a note. At 11:59 a.m., shares of Carborundum were down 0.67 percent at 155 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)