Cement stocks rose on expectations of a price hike of 6-7 rupees per 50 kilogram bag soon, several dealers said. Cement prices are likely to rise by 2-3 percent in January as companies will pass on the cost increase from the new pricing policy of Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, Crisil said in a report on Monday. "Quantum of price hike is important, plus March quarter is seasonally the strongest quarter for cement volumes," said an analyst at a foreign bank. At 11:10 a.m, shares of Ambuja Cements, ACC, Ultratech Cement and India Cements were up 2.3-4.3 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)