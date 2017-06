Power utility CESC rose on media reports that West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission has allowed a 13 percent hike in power tariff, two dealers said. The hike in tariff would bring in additional revenue of 5.52 billion rupees for the company for 2011-12, the reports said. At 10:38 a.m., CESC shares were up 3.58 percent at 271.85 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)