Shares of Chambal Fertilisers fell after the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that promoter entity SIL Investments has pledged 23.4 million shares, or 5.6 percent of total share capital of the company, two institutional dealers said. "This disclosure represents creation of 1 million shares in favour of L&T Finance Ltd out of total pledged 23.4 million equity shares," said the company in the filing with the exchange. At 12:44 p.m., the stock was at 87.25 rupees, down 1.9 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)