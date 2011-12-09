BRIEF-Raunaq EPC International to consider issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CLSA has reduced India's weightage in its relative-return portfolio by two percentage points to 11 percent in favour of Indonesia and Philippines, said its equity strategist, Christopher Wood. "That the decision (FDI in retail) has been reversed for now is bearish and further proof of the weakness of the current Congress-led government," said Chris Wood in a note on Thursday. The research house has also replaced ICICI Bank from its Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio by Singapore dividend play StarHub. The house notes that India has so far not seen any monetary easing because the inflation data has yet to provide any relief despite growing evidence of a sharp slowdown in growth. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions.