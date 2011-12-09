CLSA has reduced India's weightage in its relative-return portfolio by two percentage points to 11 percent in favour of Indonesia and Philippines, said its equity strategist, Christopher Wood. "That the decision (FDI in retail) has been reversed for now is bearish and further proof of the weakness of the current Congress-led government," said Chris Wood in a note on Thursday. The research house has also replaced ICICI Bank from its Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio by Singapore dividend play StarHub. The house notes that India has so far not seen any monetary easing because the inflation data has yet to provide any relief despite growing evidence of a sharp slowdown in growth. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)