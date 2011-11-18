Shares of Cipla rose for four consecutive sessions on back of defensive allure in a weak market and a slew of upgrades by brokerages post Q2 results, said two institutional sales persons. The company on Monday reported a better-than-expected 17.5 percent rise in Sept-quarter net profit.. Macquarie has upgraded Cipla to 'outperform' from 'neutral' and raised target price to 330 rupees from 300 rupees after the earnings. Morgan Stanley lifted the stock to 'overweight' from 'equal-weight' and raised target price to 346 rupees from 320 rupees, citing underperformance and growth visibility. At 11:15 a.m., the stock was at 316.40 rupees, up 1.8 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)