Standard Chartered has upgraded Cipla to 'outperform' from 'in-line' and raised its target price to 400 rupees from 315 rupees on potential upside margins led by operating leverage benefits, improved products mix and higher contribution from developed markets. The bank said the depreciation of the rupee will also benefit the drugmaker. It positioned the stock for a valuation re-rating given lower earnings volatility, healthy balance sheet, potential for improved ratios and a reasonable risk-reward ratio, Standard Chartered added in a note on Wednesday. At 11:12 a.m, shares of Cipla were up 1.01 percent at 344 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)