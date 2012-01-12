India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Standard Chartered has upgraded Cipla to 'outperform' from 'in-line' and raised its target price to 400 rupees from 315 rupees on potential upside margins led by operating leverage benefits, improved products mix and higher contribution from developed markets. The bank said the depreciation of the rupee will also benefit the drugmaker. It positioned the stock for a valuation re-rating given lower earnings volatility, healthy balance sheet, potential for improved ratios and a reasonable risk-reward ratio, Standard Chartered added in a note on Wednesday. At 11:12 a.m, shares of Cipla were up 1.01 percent at 344 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: