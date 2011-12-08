Citigroup expects a better year for emerging markets (EM) equities in 2012 with a year-end target of 1,225 on MSCI GEMs, a gain of 25-30 percent from current levels. The research house has maintained its 'underweight' rating on Indian equities but upgraded South Africa, Thailand and Peru to 'overweight'. The bank is overweight on EMs in Asia, 'neutral' on Latin America and 'underweight' on Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Citi said in a note the main themes to play in 2012 are easing growth in China, a shift to lower trajectory of growth in leaders such as India, Brazil, Korea and Taiwan, sharp slowdown in Russia, Mexico and Turkey and stalling growth in emerging Europe. "Global growth slows to 2.5% in 2012, but EMs grow at 5.1%," Citi's Geoffrey Dennis said in the note on Wednesday. On a sectoral basis, the bank has upgraded materials to overweight, alongside financials and consumer discretionary and energy stocks were lifted to neutral. Citi favoured cyclicals and financials, it added, in part as risks to earnings is less given the scale of downgrades so far compared to non-financial domestic sectors. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)