Citigroup has downgraded Oil India to 'neutral' from 'buy' and cut the target price to 1,250 rupees from 1,518 rupees citing risks to upstream subsidies. The bank prefers Bharat Petroleum Corp among state-owned oil companies saying it saw BPCL's "evolving E&P portfolio as a key long-term positive, helping it diversify away from core refining and marketing businesses, which are cyclical and highly regulated". The bank maintains its 'buy' rating on BPCL, but shaved off the target price to 740 rupees from 784 rupees. At 10:50 a.m, shares BPCL were up 0.28 percent at 502 rupees and Oil India were down 0.12 percent at 1,153.15 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)