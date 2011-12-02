India's benchmark index could rise to 18,400 and Nifty to 5,520 by December 2012 at a 1-year forward price-to-earnings valuation of 14 times, Citigroup said in a note. "We expect positive market movements to be more upfront than back-ended (cyclical gains with structural caps from slower growth and FX vulnerability), and have tweaked our model portfolio to continue to position relatively aggressively," Citi added. It is overweight on banks, auto, telecom and pharma sectors and underweight on materials, IT, utilities and consumer stocks with Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Jindal Steel & Power and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, added the Citi note. At 10:19 a.m. shares of SBI and Jindal Steel were down 0.5-0.8 pct while Dr. Reddy's, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were up between 0.4-1.8 pct. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)