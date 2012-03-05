March 5 Rising crude oil prices are bad for India's economic fundamentals but history suggests India's performance rises with crude's early rise and ebbs with crude's further rise, Citigroup said in a note. Citi has maintained its target of 18,400 for India's 30-share benchmark index for December 2012, saying investors should look not just at crude oil but the market's fair value and portfolio positioning as well. "A graphical view... suggests that a Brent crude level of about $110 is where India switches from an outperformer to an underperformer," Citi said in a report on Friday. Earlier, research house Macquarie had said that India should brace for an oil shock as crude oil has hit an all-time high in rupee terms and that could raise macro concerns leading to a de-rating of Indian equities.. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)