Indian shares ended 1.4 percent lower dragged down again by global concerns over France's ability to bailout its banks in case of a debt crisis and weak European equities, said two institutional sales persons. A sharp rise in French yields pointed to a growing risk that the two-year debt crisis may spread to one of the region's big two economies. Macquarie also downgraded its India's growth forecast for the year to March 2013 by 1 percentage point to 6.9 percent due to a lack of policy reforms and the lagged impact of monetary tightening. Midcap and small cap stocks are falling on fears of margin selling, and debt overload with the sentiment in these stocks also dampened due to debt problems at Kingfisher, dealers said. BSE Mid-cap index fell 2.58 percent while the small-cap index fell 2.77 percent. The Bank Nifty ended 2.04 percent lower, Realty Index 5.22 percent and Metal Index 1.84 percent. "Nifty may give technical bounce back tomorrow but its sell on rise for me with support at 4980 level," said AK Prabhakar, senior vice-president (equity research) with Anand Rathi Securities. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended down 1.38 percent at 16,882.67 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 1.55 percent lower at 5068.50 points. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)