Indian shares ended 0.72 percent lower despite recovering some early losses on the back of fresh long positions in futures market and a technical pullback. "Nifty can rise further till 4,700 if it crosses 4,635 levels," said B N Rahul, derivative analyst at Dalmia Securities. India's 50-stock NSE Nifty may see a relief rally from 4,530-4,540 levels, three technical analysts told Reuters. <ID:nL3E7NJ2C0> Earlier in the day, stocks fell as much as 2.05 percent, the lowest since early November 2009, on concerns about a growing risk of a banking problem in India. CLSA reduced India to 'neutral' from 'overweight' in its Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio, its third downgrade this month. The Capital Goods Index lost 3.48 percent and Banking Index lost 3.08 percent. The 30-share BSE index ended 0.72 percent down at 15,379.34 and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 0.83 percent lower at 4,613.10. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)