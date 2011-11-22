Nov 22 Indian shares recovered from a eight-day-fall on back of short covering and bargain hunting ahead of expiry on Thursday, said two institutional dealers. Metals and I.T shares were leading the gains in today's market. "Un-winding of long positions and short rollovers were seen ahead of expiry," said Nandish Patel, Derivatives analyst at Sharekhan. Volatility in Dollar-Rupee was a key concern, Nadish added. The rupee hit a life-low of 52.73 to a dollar during the day. BSE IT Index was the biggest percentage gainer ending 1.95 percent up, while Metal Index closed 1.54 percent higher. Consumer durable and FMCG Indices ended down 3.16 percent and 1.36 percent down respectively. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended up 0.75 percent at 16,065.42 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 0.71 percent up at 4,812.35 points.