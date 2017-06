CLSA has maintained its cautious view on Indian equities as it downgraded FY13 earnings estimates for benchmark index by 1.9 percent and citing disappointing Q2 FY12 results season. "Despite the underperformance, Indian market trades at 13 times Mar'13 earnings which makes it the third most expensive market in Asia after Japan and Malaysia," said CLSA. The research house has tweaked its model portfolio adding Jet Airways, Oberoi Realty and Cairn India while reducing Dish TV, DLF and Reliance Industries . CLSA has also replaced Reliance with Cairn in its top 5 picks. The other top ideas remain ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, Dr Reddy's and ICICI Bank . (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)