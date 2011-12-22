The valuation of India's benchmark index is just 10 percent away from its March 2009 lows and is now cheaper than many other Asian markets which should limit the downside and implies a rangebound market, CLSA said in a note on Thursday. "Governance is a drag, but several negatives are now built-in," the note said. The research house has cut weights of consumer discretionary, banks and industrial by 3, 2.5 and 1 percent, respectively, and added those to IT services, to close its underweight position on the sector, in its model portfolio. ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Mahindra and Mahindra and ICICI Bank remain CLSA's top picks for Indian market. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)