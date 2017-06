CLSA has upgraded Shoppers Stop to 'underperform' from 'sell' and cut the target price to 275 rupees from 300 rupees mainly on the back of 34 percent price decline over the past month. The research house has cut company's earning estimates for FY12-14 by 7-14 percent citing twin problems of slowing consumer discretionary spend and rupee depreciation driving price escalation in non-apparel segments. At 9:47 a.m, shares of Shoppers Stop were up 0.37 percent at 261 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)