CLSA has upgraded Cairn India to buy from outperform and raised target price to 410 rupees from 335 rupees citing rupee depreciation and the stock pricing in just $75/bbl price of brent crude oil in its valuations. The research house has also upgraded BPCL to buy from outperform citing its exciting exploration and production prospects. Gail has been downgraded to underperform from outperform and cut its target price to 400 rupees from 475 rupees factoring in lower gas volumes and higher upstream subsidy share. At 2:31 p.m, shares of Cairn India were up 3.48 percent at 337.95 rupees, BPCL were down 1.26 percent at 464.75 rupees and Gail India were down 3.66 percent at 379.90 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)