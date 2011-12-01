CLSA said its FY13 GDP growth estimate for India will be reduced to around or below 7 percent from 7.5 percent and FY12 GDP growth will be reduced to 7.1-7.2 percent from 7.3 percent as Q311 GDP growth decelerated to 6.9 percent year on year from 7.7 percent in Q211. "Growth drags (both cyclical and because of policy related issues) continue and the risk to our forecast remains on the downside," said CLSA in a note. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)