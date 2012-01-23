CLSA has upgraded India to overweight from neutral and raised its weightage by two percentage points to 8 percent in its Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative return portfolio citing recent rupee appreciation versus U.S. dollar and improved sentiment towards the euro zone. CLSA in a report on Friday said the key variable in India is the currency, since renewed rupee weakness would clearly undermine the central bank's ability to ease. With growth slowing, the research house expects RBI to commence easing with a CRR cut on Jan 24, followed by a rate cut after the federal budget announcement in mid-March. A Reuters poll of 22 economists on Wednesday showed the central bank is unlikely to cut rates when it reviews policy on Tuesday, but nearly all expect a cut by the end of June to boost faltering economic growth. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)