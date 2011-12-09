Last October peak is a key resistance zone that markets in Asia ex-Japan need to clear for a potential rally in near term, says CLSA in a note. The research house said that for MSCI Asia ex-Japan index, a break above levels of 500-507 will trigger a short-term base formation with potential target of 585-600. In the region, Hong Kong, Korea and Singapore have potential for similar basing patterns. The primary view of the house for Asia ex-Japan including India, however, remains bearish as 'sell' signals continue to hog most markets except United States, based on weekly trend, momentum and breadth indicators, CLSA said. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)