India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares of Coal India rose after the company said its board have approved a plan to change its benchmark pricing for non-coking coal from Useful Heat Value (UHV) based grading system to Gross Caloric Value(GCV) based classification with effect Jan 1, two dealers said. The move may provide marginal upside on revenues for the company and in best case scenario, Coal India's Q4 FY12 earnings could see 8-10 percent upside, said an analyst tracking the company. At 12:41 p.m., shares of Coal India were up 3.24 percent at 310.55 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: