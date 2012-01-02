Shares of Coal India rose after the company said its board have approved a plan to change its benchmark pricing for non-coking coal from Useful Heat Value (UHV) based grading system to Gross Caloric Value(GCV) based classification with effect Jan 1, two dealers said. The move may provide marginal upside on revenues for the company and in best case scenario, Coal India's Q4 FY12 earnings could see 8-10 percent upside, said an analyst tracking the company. At 12:41 p.m., shares of Coal India were up 3.24 percent at 310.55 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)