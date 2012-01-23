February contract of Indian copper smelters-Hindalco Industries and Sterlite Industries fell on back of short positions and rollovers with a bearish bias, two future and option dealers said. At 12:44 p.m, Hindalco and Sterlite saw about 40 percent rollover of positions to February series. Sterlite Industries will also report its results for Q3 on January 23. Hindalco's Feb contract <HALCG2:NS> added 2.3 million shares, while its shares fell 3.38 percent to 138.6 rupees. Sterlite's Feb contract <STRLG2:NS> added 3 million shares, while its shares fell 4 percent to 109.20 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)