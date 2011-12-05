Deutsche Bank has initiated coverage on Coromandel International with a 'buy' rating and a target price of 340 rupees citing robust volume growth, expected improvement in margins and increasing share of non-subsidised business. The company is a key beneficiary of the nutrient-based subsidy policy, which has helped it widen EBIDTA margin from 11.1 percent in FY10 to 12.6 percent in FY11 and 14.2 percent in first half FY12 . "We expect CIL's earnings to increase at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 15 percent, driven by higher sales volumes of manufactured and traded fertilisers," said Deutsche Bank in a note on Friday. At 10:29 a.m., shares of Coromandel International were up 1.02 percent at 303.20 rupees . (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)