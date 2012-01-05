Credit Suisse has upgraded Indian equities to 'neutral' from 'underweight' on back of cheap valuations, slowing headline inflation and fewer earning downgrades in December. The bank said India is now the fourth-most undervalued market in Asia and "MSCI India has historically outperformed the MXASJ (MSCI Asia ex Japan) when India joined the cheapest 4 club". The bank added that financials, materials, energy and consumer cyclicals are the four most undervalued sectors in India. The research house has added Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries in its model portfolio alongside Sun Pharmaceuticals and Bharti Airtel. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)