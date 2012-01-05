US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Credit Suisse has downgraded Bank of India to underweight from neutral and Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India to neutral from overweight, while maintaining its underweight stance on India's financial sector. The research house has cut its earnings estimates for financial stocks under its coverage by 5-15 percent to reflect lower growth in loans and fees due to a slowing economy. At 9:40 a.m., shares of Bank of India were down 1.23 percent at 284.40 rupees, while PNB and Union bank were up 0.5 and 1 percent respectively.
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.