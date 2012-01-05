Credit Suisse has downgraded Bank of India to underweight from neutral and Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India to neutral from overweight, while maintaining its underweight stance on India's financial sector. The research house has cut its earnings estimates for financial stocks under its coverage by 5-15 percent to reflect lower growth in loans and fees due to a slowing economy. At 9:40 a.m., shares of Bank of India were down 1.23 percent at 284.40 rupees, while PNB and Union bank were up 0.5 and 1 percent respectively.