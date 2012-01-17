Indian rupee has relatively outperformed other currencies in the last 1 month on measures like raising investment limit for foreign investors in debt, decontrolling NRE deposit rates, but these are stop-gap measures which can only temporarily stabilise the rupee, says Credit Suisse. The research house says, these moves "can cause vicious cycles should they reverse-in our view, this warrants lower P/E multiples for the market." India's central bank recently raised foreign investor debt investment limits by $10 billion, which was followed by decontrol of deposit rates on non-resident external deposits. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)