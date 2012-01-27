India is currently seeing an unprecedented mean reversion rally on back of global liquidity, says Credit Suisse. "So far this has been a mean-reversal rally, as the sectors that had fallen the most have risen the most," said the bank in a note on Thursday. The research house suggests investors should buy and sell stocks that are away from the mean-reversal trend-line like Sterlite Industries, Axis Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra ; sell ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and SAIL. Credit Suisse also says one should buy beneficiaries of easy global liquidity like Cairn India, Sterlite Industries, Educomp Solutions , Lanco Infratech, Suzlon Energy, Axis Bank, Infrastructure Development and Finance Corp , State Bank of India, Yes Bank, and sell stocks that have gone up on mean reversal but have structural concerns like Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Steel Authority of India and DLF. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)