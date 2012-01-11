India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Deutsche Bank has upgraded Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp to 'hold' from 'sell' on underperformance over the last three months and cheap price-to-book valuations. "The stocks are now trading at close to their five-year lows on PBV," said the bank in a note on Tuesday. Deutsche reduced the target price for HPCL to 225 rupees from 310 rupees and BPCL to 450 rupees from 550 rupees mainly on the assumption that under-recoveries will remain elevated due to high crude oil prices. At 10:55 a.m, shares of HPCL were up 2.4 percent at 251.50 rupees and BPCL up 2.25 percent at 493.60 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: