Deutsche Bank has upgraded Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp to 'hold' from 'sell' on underperformance over the last three months and cheap price-to-book valuations. "The stocks are now trading at close to their five-year lows on PBV," said the bank in a note on Tuesday. Deutsche reduced the target price for HPCL to 225 rupees from 310 rupees and BPCL to 450 rupees from 550 rupees mainly on the assumption that under-recoveries will remain elevated due to high crude oil prices. At 10:55 a.m, shares of HPCL were up 2.4 percent at 251.50 rupees and BPCL up 2.25 percent at 493.60 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)