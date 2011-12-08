Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose sharply after ET Now television channel reported an industry union has called off its agitation and that the bank's board would meet on Friday to approve the settlement with the union. The shares of the private lender tanked 24 percent on Oct. 11 after finance magazine MoneyLife reported the All India Bank Officers Confederation had alerted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about what it said was manipulation of accounts and provisioning, poor capital adequacy ratio and asset-liability mismatch in the Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi. Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank closed 9.26 percent higher at 59.60 rupees in a Mumbai market that was down 2.3 percent on the day. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)