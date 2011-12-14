Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Dish TV with 'outperform' and a target price of 82 rupees as it expects 75 percent of India's cable and satellite subscriber additions in next five years to go to direct-to-home. The new Cable Television Networks Amendment Bill, 2011, passed by the Lok Sabha which mandates full digitisation in the sector by Dec 2014, is expected to give a further fillip, it said. "We believe it (Dish TV) is in a phase witnessed in the US by Dish Network, USA that translated into a 37 (percent, compounded annual growth rate) in (subscribers), 30 (percent) margin expansion and 10 times return in stock over 1998-2003," said Credit Suisse in a note. At 10:08 a.m, shares of Dish TV were up 3.6 percent at 62.50 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)