Shares of Dish TV rose on fresh long positions initiated in its January contract in the futures market, two futures and options dealers said. At 11:30 a.m., the near-month contract saw an addition of about 13.8 percent, or 1.15 million shares, in open interest and rose more than 5.43 percent to 60.75 rupees. Dish TV shares were up 5.46 percent in the cash segment at 61.15.50 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)