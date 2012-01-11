India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares of Dish TV rose on fresh long positions initiated in its January contract in the futures market, two futures and options dealers said. At 11:30 a.m., the near-month contract saw an addition of about 13.8 percent, or 1.15 million shares, in open interest and rose more than 5.43 percent to 60.75 rupees. Dish TV shares were up 5.46 percent in the cash segment at 61.15.50 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: