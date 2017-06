Shares of realty developer DLF rose on fresh long positions initiated in its January contract in the futures market, two futures and options dealers said. At 3:25 p.m., the near-month contract saw an addition of about 26 percent, or 6.48 million shares, in open interest and rose more than 4.1 percent to 185.40 rupees. DLF shares were up 3.7 percent in the cash segment at 184.50 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)