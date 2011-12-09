India's central bank is expected to hold further 700 billion rupees of bond buybacks via open market operations by January, to bring down cash deficit in banking system and reduce pressure on rates, says Bank Of America Merrill Lynch. "The 10 year (yield) should settle at 8.5 percent levels by March, with RBI OMO of 1000 billion (rupees) covering for our expected fiscal deficit overshoot to 6.1 percent of GDP from the 4.6 (percent) target," BofA said in a note on Thursday. The bank expects inflation to peak off at 9.1 percent in November. (data due on Wednesday). (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)