Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell on a PTI report carried by website business-standard.com that the pharmaceutical company has run into trouble with the U.S. health authorities for not highlighting important risk information on a promotional website for injectable generic fondaparinux sodium, a drug that it launched in the U.S. market recently, two dealers said. The report quoted James S Dvorsky, regulatory review officer, Division of Professional Promotion, Office of Prescription Drug Promotion as saying a promotional website for the drug downplayed the serious risks associated with fondaparinux sodium by failing to prominently display the boxed warning for this drug. at 10:42 a.m, shares of Dr Reddy were down 1.83 percent at 1,619.10 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)