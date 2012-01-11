Shares Educomp Solutions rose as much as 1.7 percent after website VCCircle said that Pearson Plc, the world's largest education service provider and one of the leading media groups, is in advanced talks to buy the company's 50 percent stake in Indiacan, their joint venture vocational education company. The report cited two with direct knowledge of the development. At 9:26 a.m, shares of Educomp were up 1 percent at 222.50 rupees.