BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
Shares of Eros International rose after it said on Wednesday it had acquired the international rights to distribute Dharma Productions' Hindi movie 'Agneepath', two dealers said. At 11:06 a.m. shares of Eros International were up 1.86 percent to 230.15 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: