Essar Oil rose after the company said on Monday that its coal-bed methane block at Raniganj, West Bengal holds an estimated 113 billion cubic feet of gas reserves. "The result category for gas reserves at Raniganj had nothing earlier," said a company spokesperson. The company said that the current production at Raniganj is around 22,000 standard cubic metres of gas per day and peak production is expected to be 3.5 million standard cubic metres per day. At 10:09 a.m, shares were up 2.8 percent at 55.05 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)