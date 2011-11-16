Shares of Everonn Education fell after the company informed that Dubai-based Varkey Group's open offer, scheduled to open on November 16, would get delayed, dealers said. The $2.5-billion group was planning to acquire another 20 percent stake in Everonn (it already has 12 percent) through the offer. "The schedule of activities as per the disclosure made in the public announcement will undergo change after incorporating necessary changes... Hence, the offer will now not open on November 16, 2011 which was the "Date of opening of the Offer"...," the company in a statement to Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday. At 11:13 a.m. shares of Everonn were at 326 rupees, down 7.04 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)