Shares of Everonn Education rose over 15 percent after TV channels reported citing sources the Securities and Exchange Board of India has cleared the Varkey group's open offer for the company. The company on Sept. 26 said the Varkey group offered to buy 4.48 million shares of the copany at 528 rupees a share. . The stock closed up 10.5 percent at 348.95 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)