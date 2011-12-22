BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
Royal Bank of Scotland has initiated coverage on Federal Bank with a 'buy' and a target price of 421 rupees citing under-leveraged franchise and attractive valuation. RBS said Federal Bank offers a distinctive combination of both an underleveraged balance sheet and a niche regional franchise in the remittance-rich state of Kerala. Credit costs for the bank are also expected to moderate under the new management, RBS added in a note. At 9:21 a.m. shares of Federal Bank were down 1 percent at 355 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)