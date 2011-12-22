Royal Bank of Scotland has initiated coverage on Federal Bank with a 'buy' and a target price of 421 rupees citing under-leveraged franchise and attractive valuation. RBS said Federal Bank offers a distinctive combination of both an underleveraged balance sheet and a niche regional franchise in the remittance-rich state of Kerala. Credit costs for the bank are also expected to moderate under the new management, RBS added in a note. At 9:21 a.m. shares of Federal Bank were down 1 percent at 355 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)