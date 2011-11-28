Shares of Financial Technologies jumped on media reports that finance ministry has cleared Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India's request for sale of equity shares through an initial public Offering to Indians and Sebi-registered foreign institutional investors, said institutional dealers. Financial Technologies currently holds 31 percent in MCX and will dilute the stake to 26 percent through the share sale, according to information available on the company's website. At 2:58 p.m. shares of Financial Technologies were up 13.27 percent to 652.90 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)