Shares of Gail India fell after media reports that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for Surat-Paradip pipeline due to aggressive bidding, said two institutional sales persons. Gail has bid an astonishingly low pipeline tariff of 0.01 rupees per million British thermal unit to bag the project, reports suggest. "Investors are already concerned on utilisation and return ratios (due to huge capex plans), winning of pipelines via bidding could yield even lower returns," said an analyst tracking the company. At 10:15 a.m., the stock was at 394.50 rupees, down 3.14 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)