GAIL India rose as the stock will replace Jaiprakash Associates in the benchmark BSE 30-stock Sensex effective Jan. 9, 2012, as per the circular on the Bombay Stock Exchange's website, said two institutional sales persons. "There will be a churn in the funds and portfolio tracking Sensex in favour of GAIL ahead of the inclusion in the index," said an analyst tracking the company. At 11:29 a.m, shares of GAIL were at 389.25 rupees, up 1.16 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)