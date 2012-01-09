Shares of GMR Infrastructure rose on media reports of a proposed increase in tariff at the Delhi airport by Airports Economic Regulatory Authority and an Economic Times report that said Maldives has allowed the company to collect airport development and insurance charges from passengers at the Male International Airport, two dealers said. "This could increase consolidated earnings for FY14 and raise valuation as well," said an analyst from a foreign brokerage who tracks the company. At 10:55 a.m, GMR Infra was up 2.2 percent at 23.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)