JP Morgan has upgraded Godrej Consumer Products to overweight from neutral and raised its target price to 475 rupees from 455 rupees citing "risk-reward is becoming favorable with expected EPS CAGR of 20 percent over FY11-14". Current valuations of the stock are pricing in many of the concerns about lower returns of overseas operations, the bank said in a note on Tuesday. At 9:26 a.m, shares of Godrej Consumer were up 1.36 percent at 416 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)