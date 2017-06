Kotak Institutional equities has upgraded Gujarat Pipavav Port to 'add' from 'reduce' with a revised target price of 63 rupees from 67 rupees taking into account a recent sharp correction in the stock price. The bank says that most concerns related to slower-than-expected volume growth and margin expansion seem to be already priced in. At 10:03 a.m shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port were down 2.64 percent at 55.35 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)