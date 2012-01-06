Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Gujarat Pipavav Port with an outperform rating and a target share price of 66 rupees, citing high entry barriers in the container business, a stronger balance sheet and risk-reward versus peers. "GPPV is leveraged to the fastest growing cargo segment in India -containers, and is highly exposed to the Asia trade route," Credit Suisse said in a note. The research house said a strong parent in Maersk Lines gives the company critical mass of volume and visibility. At 09:24 a.m, shares of Gujarat Pipavav were up 1.58 percent at 58 rupees.