Shares of Havells India rose after reporting higher than expected profit in Q3 to 788.8 million rupees from 611.2 million rupees, two dealers said. "Q3 FY12 recurring profit (excluding forex loss) at 923 million rupees is 31 percent ahead of our estimates," said Citigroup in a note. At 3:17 p.m, shares of Havells India were up 2.62 percent at 440.60 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)