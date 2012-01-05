Shares of Hexaware Technologies rose more than 4 percent on a Times of India report quoting sources that founder Atul Nishar and private equity investors General Atlantic and ChrysCapital have sounded off two foreign investment banks to identify potential suitors for their combined 53 percent stake in the company, two dealers said. The report put the size of the deal at about 35 billion rupees ($660.94 million). The report also said the company denied any stake sale plan. At 3:08 p.m., shares of Hexaware were down 0.44 percent at 78.65 rupees. ($1 = 52.9550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)