Shares of Hexaware Technologies rose more than 4
percent on a Times of India report quoting sources that founder
Atul Nishar and private equity investors General Atlantic and
ChrysCapital have sounded off two foreign investment banks to
identify potential suitors for their combined 53 percent stake
in the company, two dealers said. The report put the size of the
deal at about 35 billion rupees ($660.94 million). The report
also said the company denied any stake sale plan. At 3:08 p.m.,
shares of Hexaware were down 0.44 percent at 78.65 rupees.
($1 = 52.9550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)